James Louis Fuller Sr., 92, of Ormond Beach, Florida, died November 26, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice in Florida. He was born July 31, 1927 in Findlay to the late Harley Bish and Viola E. (Singleton) Fuller.

He is survived by his wife, Maria; children, James L. Fuller Jr. of The Villages, Florida, and Laura R. (Albert) Ball of Findlay; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Friends and family may visit from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Road, Findlay.

Memorial Service will begin at 12 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Jim Klausing officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in James’s memory may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio 45840.

