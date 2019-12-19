Bernard A. “Bernie” Bowen, age 81, of Risingsun, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 22, 1938 in Meigs County, Ohio to the late Charles & Mildred (Cartwright) Bowen. Bernard married Jean K. Nederhouser on April 20, 1963 at the First Church of God in Risingsun, Ohio.

Surviving Bernie is his loving wife of 56 years, Jean; son, William (Michelle) Bowen of North Baltimore; brother, Steve (Karen) Bowen of Crossville, TN; sisters, Sharon Kiser of Risingsun, Linda Holcombe of Fostoria; grandchildren, KayLynn (Justyn) Ruggles of Risingsun, Allen Bowen of North Baltimore; great-grandchildren, MadaLynn, Jacob, & Kacie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles & Mildred.

Bernard served his county proudly in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He then worked many years in the Iron Workers Local 55 out of Toledo, and worked as the Risingsun Police Chief for 20+ years. He was a member of the Zenobia Shriner’s in Toledo, a member of the Zenobia Jeepsters, Zenobia Road Runners, Zenobia Hillbillies, and Zenobia Campers. Bernie was also a member of the Pemberville Masonic Lodge, a past member of the Risingsun Fire Department, and among many hobbies he enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, was a dog lover, and his greatest love of all was spending time with his family and friends.

Friends will be received from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio with a Masonic Service beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Melissa Hart officiating. Burial will be at Scott Trinity Cemetery near Risingsun with Military Honors performed by the Wood County Military Detail.

Immediately following, a bereavement luncheon will be held at the Risingsun Park Community Building hosted by the Risingsun Fire Auxiliary. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bernard’s family c/o Barndt Funeral Home. On-line condolences may be sent to Bernard’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.