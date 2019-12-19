Alice L. (Carr) Harris, 81 of Fostoria, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on September 10, 1938 in Hamilton, Ohio, to Perry Wesley and Catherine Marie (DePew) Carr Jr.

Surviving are her children, Valerie L. Pethe of Texas, William Wayne (Becky) Harris of Pennsylvania and Ellen M. (Robert) Pingle of Fostoria; grandchildren, Marie L. and Tony Long of Ohio, Justin A. Pethe and Kyle A. Pethe of Texas, Douglas P. and Christine Bethel of Virginia, Tabbatha L. Jimenez of Virginia, Sean M. and Megan Bethel II of Colorado, Adam Harris, William W. Harris and Crystal Harris; several great grandchildren; and siblings, Theodore (Sue) Carr of Indiana, Donna (Jack) Hubbard of Florida, and Perry William “Bill” (Elizabeth) Carr of Alabama.

She was preceded in death by her son, Howard Harris (1989); and siblings, Sarah Belle (Carr) Mason, Lora Marie Carr and Victor Carr.

Alice retired from Roppe Rubber Corp. in Fostoria after 28 years of service. She will be remembered as a hard worker who dearly loved her family.

A committal service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia, with Chaplain Kathy Fenimore, presiding.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association c/o the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to MANN-HARE-HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria, Ohio 44830.

Online expressions of sympathy and shared memories may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.