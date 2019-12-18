Stormy Lee Johnson, 41, of Republic died Tuesday at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

He was the son of Wiley and Elsie (Mitchell) Johnson.

Survivors include wife Christy Johnson; daughters Aubrey (Marcus) Dewitt and Brieanna Wheeler and son Harley Wheeler, all of North Baltimore; brothers Stoney Johnson and Chris Stutler, both of West Virginia; and sisters Diane (Daniel) Blankenship of Kentucky and Debra Johnson of West Virginia.

Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m., Sunday, at Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria. Service will be 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with nephew David Lamalie officiating.

Memorials can be made to the Johnson family.

