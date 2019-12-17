Gary R. Craddolph Sr., 78, of Fostoria, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

He was born on November 25, 1941, in Chillicothe to the late Oscar and Gladys (Howell) Craddolph Sr. He married Beatrice Coker and she survives him.

Also surviving are children, Cynthia Wesney (Fiancé Todd Rhodes) of Fostoria, Gary R. Craddolph Jr. (Penny) of Findlay, Greggory A. Craddolph (Fiance` Kelly Miller) of Fostoria; Austin Craddolph of Fostoria, and Jordan Craddolph of Fostoria; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, David Craddolph Jr. (Marilyn) of Xenia; and sister, Marjorie Gothard (Joseph) of Chillicothe.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, John Craddolph, and a sister, Anna Fileds.

A1961 graduate of Decatur Washington High School in Lawrence County, Ohio, Gary was a kind-hearted man who was always willing to help. If anything would break, he would try to fix it. He enjoyed bowling, the game of golf, gardening, and fishing… and more fishing; his favorite pastime.

Gary worked for Atlas Crankshaft for 28 years, retiring in 1997. He then worked part time for the Review Times. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Fostoria.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home at 1 p.m., the Rev. Charles White (brother-in-law), presiding. Burial will follow at Fountain Cemetery in Fostoria, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be considered to the American Cancer Society, or to the Craddolph family.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.