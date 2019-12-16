Norman E. Tyson, Jr., “Sonny,” 77, of Fostoria passed away on Wednesday December 11, 2019 at St. Catherine’s Manor, Fostoria. He was born on November 26, 1942 in Fostoria to Norman E. and Edith Mae (Snowden) Tyson, Sr. He married Nancy Jane Graves on August 12, 1961, in Tiffin, Ohio and she preceded him in death on January 19, 2004.

Surviving is his mother, Edith Mae Tyson, Fostoria; three children, sons, Aaron E. Tyson, Florida, David E. (Pam) Tyson, Fostoria and daughter, Sharon L. (Jesus Tovar) Tyson, California; companion, Karen Rauch, Jenera; granddaughters, Alejandria Trevino, Soliana Trevino, Anastasia Trevino, Melody Tyson, Hailee Tyson and Hannah Tyson; grandsons, Symeon Trevino and Mathias Tyson; great-granddaughter, Stormi Davis; great-grandson, Neo Wells; brothers, Al (Sue) Tyson, Jerry City and Jim (Angie) Tyson, Las Vegas; a great-niece, beloved great-niece Jessica Tyson and numerous other nephews and nieces. Sonny also loved Dawn McGuire, Bairdstown, like a second daughter.

He was preceded in death by a son, Mark Tyson, father, Norman E. Tyson, Sr., and brothers, Daniel Tyson and Louie Tyson.

Sonny retired as a Process Inspector at Atlas Crankshaft in 1997 after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Fostoria Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, the Fremont Pigeon Club and the National Rifle Association. Sonny was also a bee keeper and raised rabbits. He loved squirrel hunting, deer hunting, and cooking. He was an excellent cook and was especially known for his chili, pasta salad and wilted lettuce.

“Sonny” was known as a happy go lucky fellow, that always had a smile on his face. Story telling, telling jokes, and doing kind deeds to those in need are just a few of his finer characteristics. He enjoyed spending time with two of his best friends Don Huffman, Fostoria, and Jack Bryant, formerly of New Riegel, reading Louis L’mour western books, trips to the Hillsdale, MI farm market on Saturdays, and going on road trips with wife Nancy and in later years with his girlfriend Karen. “Sonny” missed his son Mark, who passed away in 1984, he looked forward to seeing him again in heaven.

A special thank you to Jennifer Bermudes and Emily Sheeks for the exceptional care they provided for Norman. Also, thank you to many others who cared for him at the end of his life’s journey.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m.””1 p.m. on Friday December 20, 2019 at MANN-HARE-HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 407 N. Countyline Street, Fostoria OH 44830. A graveside service will follow at Jerry City Cemetery with Seer David Tyson, presiding. A funeral dinner will then take place at the banquet hall in Jerry City, next to the post office located at 460 Main Street, Jerry City, Ohio, 43413.

The family suggests memorial contributions, if desired, be made to ProMedica Hospice, 430 S. Main St. Clyde, Ohio 43410; or to AORRA.ORG, a unique organization that provides recovery services for post-cult victims, for more information you can also visit www.jwvictims.org.

