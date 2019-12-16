Lowell Joseph Greulich, age 91, of Wayne, Ohio, passed away on Friday (December 13, 2019) at Briar Hill Health Campus in North Baltimore, Ohio. He was born on April 21, 1928, in Stony Ridge, Ohio, to the late Donald & Martha (Baker) Greulich. He married Beulah Jane Baker on January 8, 1947 and she passed away on August 31, 1974. He then married Mary E. (Yenour) Hubbard on April 18, 1987 and she survives.

Surviving is his loving wife of 32 years, Mary of North Baltimore, Ohio; children, David Greulich of Bloomdale, Ohio, Gary (Jane Stock) Greulich of New Riegel, Ohio, Mark Greulich of Manitou Beach, Michigan, Lori (Eileen Woods) Baker of Oceanside, California; step-children, Cathy (Steve) Mosena of Indianapolis, Indiana, Robert (Denise “” deceased) Hubbard of Bowling Green, Ohio; 6 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 5 step-great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Gale Greulich of Bowling Green, Ohio, Margaret Haas of Gibsonburg, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald & Martha; first wife, Beulah Jane; son and his wife, Floyd (Shirley Bisbee) Greulich; step-children, Mary Ann Withrow, Richard Hubbard; brothers, Raymond, Marion, Dale.

Lowell worked at Brush Wellman in Elmore, Ohio, for many years before retiring in 1990. He enjoyed reading westerns, watching John Wayne movies, woodworking, playing on his computer, growing flowers & gardening.

Friends will be received from 2-7 p.m., Tuesday (December 17, 2019) at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Ron Merritt officiating. Burial will be in Wood County Memory Gardens Cemetery near Bowling Green, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be made to the Courtyard, c/o Briar Hill Health Campus.

