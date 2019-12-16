James A. Roth, 75, of New London, Ohio, formerly of Fostoria, passed away from complication with pneumonia on Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Stein Hospice Center in Sandusky, Ohio.

He was born December 27, 1943 in Fostoria, Ohio, to Eugene & Dottie (Prowant) Roth. Jim married Joan McClish on June 10, 1994 in Fostoria and she survives. Also surviving are his daughter, Anita (Brad) King of North Baltimore, step sons Gary & Kevin Kelley of New London, step daughters, Sue (Terry) Grosswiler of New London, Laura (Andrew) Ward of Flint, MI, Karen (Leroy) Parrott of New London, brothers Charles Roth of Tiffin, Daniel Roth of Bradner, sisters Paula Fruth of Findlay, Betty Gase of CA, Joan Herion of Fostoria & Linda Dotterweich of Andover, 10 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Leonard “Skip” & Herbert Roth sisters, Evelyn Filliator & Judy Gregg.

Jim attended Jackson Liberty High School, U.S. Navy Veteran Member of St. Wendelin Church and the Eagle’s Club in Fostoria, Tiffin VFW, Bettsville American Legion and Local 547 United Laborers of Ohio.

He retired in 1999 as a Carpenter with Gase Construction and prior to that he worked at Mosser Construction. Jim was a people person; he loved to tell stories and always had a good joke. He loved the outdoors, hunting, trapping and fishing. Jim never knew a stranger.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home with the Reverend Ricky Branham officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 1-3 & 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Kansas Cemetery, where Military honors will be conducted by the United Veterans of Fostoria.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Stein Hospice. Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net