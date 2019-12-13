Barbara Rae (Stilber) Cottos, 78 of Bellevue, died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Stein Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Sandusky.

She was born December 4, 1941 in Cleveland to Ray and Hazel (Glotzbecker) Stilber. Barb graduated from St. Andrews High School in Cleveland. She is fondly remembered as the Activities Director at the Bellevue Care Center. She enjoyed being a member of the Bellevue Lions Club, volunteering at Fish & Loaves Food Pantry, and attending PACE exercise class.

On May 14, 1960, she married Ronald J. Cottos and he preceded her in death on June 30, 2012.

Survivors include their sons, Scott Cottos of Fostoria and Jeff (Char) Cottos of Sheboygan, Wisconsin; granddaughters, Jordan C. Cottos and Bailey M. Cottos; and great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Caleb, Parker, Timberleigh and Harley.

Barb was preceded in death by her husband; father; mother, Hazel Brandt; and step-father, William W. Brandt.

Private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Stein Hospice.

