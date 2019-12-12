David Gerarde Zoeller, 68 of New Riegel, a loving husband, father and grandfather, went home to Our Savior on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Bridge Hospice in Findlay after a year long battle with cancer.

David was born October 5, 1951 at Tiffin Mercy Hospital to the late Robert Paul and Mary Anna (La fountaine) Zoeller. He grew up in New Riegel and graduated from New Riegel High School in 1970.

On September 29, 1973, he married Mary Louise (Waltermeyer) Zoeller at St. Wendelin Catholic Church in Fostoria. Dave and Mary started their life together in Tiffin and lived there for 34 years before moving back to his childhood home in 2006 to help take care of his mom.

Dave is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary of New Riegel; his son, Jesse M. (Michelle) Zoeller, and their children, Devon (Kate) Parm, Ryan, Riley and Raygan Parm, all of Fairfield; daughter, Lisa A. Zoeller and her daughter, Adaline “Addi,” of New Riegel; and daughter, Sarah L. Gomez and her daughters, Alicia, Juliana and Sierra Gomez, all of Tiffin.

Dave was an amazing father and grandfather. Memories of popcorn parties in the 2-story playhouse he built, bike rides, walks to Little Hugo’s, trips to San Mar for candy treats, music and dance nights. He so loved his grandchildren having to experience those same things with him.

Dave worked at American Standard in Tiffin for 36 years, having retired in 2007 to help care for his mom after his dad died in 2006. His mom passed away in 2017. Dave loved painting houses, barns and roofs with his dad and then his son, Jesse, as a side job, but it being more like a hobby.

Dave’s wish was for a Mass of Christian Burial to take place at 10 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at the All Saints Parish in New Riegel with the Rev. Timothy Kummerer officiating. Burial will follow the services on Monday at St. Boniface cemetery in New Riegel.

The Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin is assisting the family with their arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to F.A.C.T.

On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.