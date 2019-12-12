Betty R. Schubert, 93 of Fostoria, went to Heaven to be with the Lord at 9:56 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Good Shepherd Home in Fostoria, where she resided.

She was born on October 2, 1926, in Kansas to the late William B. and Edith (Rausher) Fry Sr. She married Marion L. Schubert on January 19, 1947, in Tiffin and he preceded her in death February 18, 2008.

Cherishing her memory is her son, Randy L. Schubert of Columbus; two grandchildren, Cory Schubert and Kyleigh Browning of Columbus; and four great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Diane K. Thallman; three brothers, Norman H. Fry Sr., Bill Fry and Richard A. Fry; and two sisters, Evelyn L. Fey and Ruth Muir.

Betty was a member of High Street United Methodist Church and its Circle of Church. She was a cashier for Fostoria City Schools for 16 years before retiring.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, in the Chapel at Good Shepherd Home, 725 Columbus Ave., Fostoria, with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Pastor Jerry Copland will preside. Burial will follow in Fountain Cemetery in Fostoria.

MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St. in Fostoria, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Betty’s grandchildren, Cory Schubert and/or Kyleigh Browning.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.