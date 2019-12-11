Laurie Jeanne Hammond, 63 of Fostoria, took her first step into Heaven at 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

She was born in Alexandria, Virginia, to Roland and Phyllis Johnson on December 11, 1955. Over the years, her sister, Lisa Place, and brothers, Michael Johnson and Kenneth Johnson, were born in to the family. Lisa Place is the mother of niece, Bridget Place and nephew, Nicholas Place. Michael Johnson is the father of nephews, Ian Johnson and Andrew Johnson. Mike’s fiancée, Marcy

Almaguer, was recently welcomed into the family. Ken and his wife, Mel Gorman, are the parents of niece, Elizabeth Johnson.

Laurie graduated from Fostoria High School in 1974 and from Bowling Green State University in December 1977. She was employed by the Community Action Commission, the Hancock County Department of Human Services, the Law Office of Steven M. Powell and, most recently, the Hancock County Common Pleas Court.

Laurie married Terry Hammond in October of 1988 and together, they have four children and ten grandchildren. Over the years, they were blessed by the marriages of Sarah Hammond to Matthew Buck, Cortnaye Hammond to Eric Swan, Emily Hammond to Michael Moler, and Adam Amrine to Julie Heavrin.

The blessings continued with the births of the grandchildren: Alexander Buck, Sydney Swan, Luke Swan, Ava Buck, Adelyn Amrine, Allie Swan, Rorie Amrine, Drew Moler, Nicholas Buck, and Reese Moler.

Laurie was a member of West Independence United Methodist Church and later, Arcadia United Methodist Church. Her faith was unwavering as she held her Heavenly Father’s hand, walking with Him as her Guide.

She truly cherished the friendships created over the years and the memories made with both family and friends. Laurie is remembered for her love of God, love of life, and love for family. She enjoyed photography and painting. She and her husband, Terry, shared a deep love for each other. They were truly soulmates, and taking care of each other was a priority for each of them.

Laurie will be laid to rest at the Union Cemetery on US 224 near West Independence, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at the Arcadia United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to ISOH (International Services of Hope) Impact, 905 Farnsworth Road, Waterville, OH 43566, for worldwide disaster relief.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.