Frances E. Burris, 89 of Millersburg, formerly of Fostoria, died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Majora Lane Care Center, Millersburg, OH.

She was born September 18, 1930 in Henderson, KY, to Thomas J. Hampton and Beulah Childress. She married John A. Burris on February 28, 1948 in Henderson, KY. He died Nov. 26, 2006.

Surviving are son, W. Glenn (Susan) Burris of Bowling Green; daughters, Dr. Diane (John) Bruce of Blackshear, GA, and Karen (Dan) Wolph of Millersburg; grandchildren, Terra, Jared, Joseph, Daniel, Veronica, Andrea and John; great grandchildren, Jared, Lauren, Logan, Eli, Skyla, Alyssa and Lane; and great great granddaughter, Emory Joan Wolph.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; an infant brother; a brother, Roy Glass; sister, Grace Hamby; and great granddaughter, Abigail Gabriel.

Frances was a homemaker and retired from the food service department at Fostoria City Schools.

She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Fostoria and attended North Side Baptist Church in Millersburg. Frances was a 1948 Graduate of Reitz High School in Evansville, IN. John and Frances were very instrumental and active in the Nazarene Church, both receiving a distinguished service award from the State.

Funeral services will be Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria, Ohio, with Dr. Todd Hartley and Pastor Cliff Hartley officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burials will be at Knollcrest Cemetery in Arcadia, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to Day Break of Fostoria.

