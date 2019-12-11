Erma Frances McGrain, 89 of Tiffin, and formerly New Riegel, passed away at 10:38 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at her home.

She was born August 11, 1930 in Fostoria to the late Edmund and Corinne (Bisner) Lonsway. She married Clair Joseph McGrain July 14, 1951 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church and he died October 28, 2011.

Surviving are five children, Yvonne (Jim) Kilis of New Riegel, Rebecca “Beck” (Kenny) Gillig of Alvada, James “Jim” (Sue Kuhn) McGrain of Fostoria, Laurie (Larry) Gillig of New Riegel and Shelley (John) Wank of Tiffin; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and two brothers, Donnie Lonsway of North Carolina and Jerry (Judy) Lonsway of Tennessee.

She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Carrie Gillig; two brothers, Bill and Gene Lonsway; and six sisters, Joanne Wolph, Rita Snodgrass, Catherine Opp, Norma Lehman, Marie Elchert and Lucille Yeager.

Erma was a 1948 graduate of St. Wendelin High School and a member of New Riegel All Saints Parish. She worked with her husband on the family farm and was a generous volunteer of her time at the church and school. She enjoyed following and supporting her grandchildren’s sports and schooling events. She could be found traveling with her friend Rita Bouillon, often times to a casino. But more than anything she loved her family and will be dearly missed.

Visitation is Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. at New Riegel All Saints Church. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Timothy Kummerer presiding. Burial will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery. A lunch and gathering will then be held at the New Riegel American Legion.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the church, Marcy’s Caring Heart and Hands, Tiffin or Stein Hospice c/o Hoening Funeral Home, 242 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830.

