On Wednesday, December 4, 2019, Jason Alan Branwell, loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, friend, and fiancé, passed away at the age of 44 in Westfield, Indiana. He was born May 8, 1975 in London, Ohio, to Alan and Linda (Nye) Branwell.

He is survived by his fiancé Trisha Beasley, father Alan Branwell of Fostoria, sister Tisha Branwell of Auburn Indiana, niece Savannah Bailey, nephew Kane Travis, aunt Wendy Cerco, his beloved dog Rudy, and an abundance of friends who are like family.

He was preceded in death by his mother and uncle Larry Nye.

Jason spent his early years in Fostoria, Ohio, attending St. Wendelin Catholic School. At age 11, his family moved to Angola, Indiana, where Jason grew up and met many of his lifelong friends. He graduated from Angola High School in 1993. Jason was a 1997 graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, with a degree in manufacturing engineering management. He was a sales account manager for Sensata Technologies. Jason attended our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.

Jason was a friend to all and made every room better when he walked in it. To know him was to love him. He loved golf, traveling, being outdoors, and food, especially sandwiches. He had a magnetic personality that drew others to him and told stories with such passion and enthusiasm that others couldn’t wait to hear them. His heart knew no limits and his generosity was unmatched. Jason had a very close relationship with his mom and cared for her every need during her cancer battle. He was a friend and devoted son to his dad, a loyal protector to Tisha, a role model to Savannah and Kane, a bright light in his friends’ lives, the best dog daddy imaginable to Rudy, and simply everything to Trisha. Numerous people call Jason their best friend, and the amount of high-quality close friendships he had is unparalleled by many. Jason’s loss is heartbreaking to all who knew him but the memories of him will live on forever in the hearts of the massive amount of people who love him. Everybody who knew Jason has a favorite ‘Branny’ story and those will be shared and remembered fondly for years to come.

Visitation is Friday, December 13 from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, December 14 from 10-11 a.m. at our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church at 14598 Oak Ridge Rd., Carmel, Indiana, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Carmel Cemetery. Contributions can be made to the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute or Catholic Relief Services.