June Della Harrison, 92, of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Fostoria ProMedica Hospital. She was born June 7, 1927 in Fostoria, Ohio to Ora Dee & Edna May (Stewart) Snyder. She married Frank Edward Harrison April 6, 1947in Brecksville, OH. He passed away Nov. 3, 2016

Surviving are son Paul (Jennifer) Harrison of Fostoria, daughter Beverly Spoerl of Fostoria, son-in-law Paul Langford of Saltsburg, PA, 7 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Frank Edward Harrison, daughter Carol Sue Langford, brother the Rev. Robert D. Snyder, sister Wanda Smith and daughter-in-law Krista K. Harrison.

June was a homemaker, a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church and a 1947 Graduate of Jackson Liberty High School. She was also a member of United Methodist Women and the Seneca County Farm Bureau. June was renowned for her angel food cakes, homemade noodles and was also an avid sewer.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the

Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio with the Rev. William Bentley and the Rev. Paul Myers Officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

