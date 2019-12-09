Jean Elizabeth Stout Taylor, 97 of Erie and formerly of Fostoria, OH, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at St. Vincent Health Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George (Bill) Taylor; parents, Hal E. and Belva Trumbo Stout; and brother, Hal E. Stout Jr.

Born on July 21, 1922 in Fostoria, OH, she was a 1940 graduate of Fostoria High School and attended Ohio State University her freshman year.

Over her career, she was employed in the payroll department at National Carbon, Co., Fostoria, OH, from 1940-46 and at Talon, Erie, from 1947-49. She was employed as a secretary at Momeyer Insurance in Fairview and at the orthodontic office of Dr. Jack Utley in Erie.

A charter member of Wayside Presbyterian Church, Jean was a Sunday school teacher, a Deacon, an Elder on Session, serving on many committees as well as circles, and was also the Secretary for the building fund campaign. Jean served on the Board of the Millcreek YWCA, helped with the girls at the Florence Crittenton Home, and was a volunteer teacher on Saturday mornings at Berns School. Later, she was also on the Board of Directors for Manchester Presbyterian Home.

Jean learned to fly at Findlay Airport in Findlay, Ohio, where she met her husband, a flight instructor at Bowling Green University. Bill later joined the Air Corp and served in the Southwest Pacific during WWII while Jean joined the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) after receiving her pilot’s license.

Jean is survived by two sons, David H. Taylor and wife Susan C. Beabes of Valencia, PA, and Dan G. Taylor and wife Margery A. Taylor of Erie, PA; four grandchildren, Dr. Matthew L. Taylor and wife Angela Salinas Taylor of Houston, TX, Lauren A. Bachelder and husband Andrew Bachelder of Valencia, PA, Jennifer M. Taylor of Minneapolis, MN, and Scott G. Taylor of Silver Spring, MD; three great grandchildren, Ryan A., Bailey E. and Madison O. Bachelder of Valencia, PA; cousin, June Stevens of Findlay, OH; and dear friends, Beverly Jean Lang of Fostoria, OH, and Rose Weiker of Bradner, OH.

Friends may call at Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St., at Powell Ave., on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Burton All Faiths’ Chapel on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. James Bernhardt officiating.

Burial will be in Erie County Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wayside Presbyterian Church Asbury 1208 Road, Erie, PA.