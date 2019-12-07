Frances L. Jackson, 79 of Fostoria, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

She was born on September 26, 1940 in Lambert, Mississippi, to Curtis and Adell (Strong) Lee. She married Harold E. Jackson Sr. on February 23, 1957 and he preceded her in death on October 17, 2007.

Surviving are children, Allen (Rosemary) Jackson of Coconut Creek, FL, Harold E. Jackson Jr. of Plantation, FL, Dennis (Robin) Jackson of Fostoria, Denise (Anthony) Williams of Fostoria and Larry (Keesha) McDonald; 12 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister, Cloverbell Liggins of Fremont; brother, Martin Joe Lee of Fremont; and sister-in-law, Geraldine Tanner of Orangeburg, SC.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Alice, Adell, Anabell and Laura; brothers, Curtis, Frank and Floyd; foster daughter, Keisha Hasberry; former daughters-in-law, Vicki and Tina Jackson; and special friend, Delores Cousin.

Frances was a member Bethel Baptist Church, Fostoria, and retired from Whirlpool. She enjoyed puzzles, cross stitching, playing bingo and also pokeno. Frances enjoyed traveling and being with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at MANN-HARE-HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria, OH 44830. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, Fostoria, with Rev. Jerry Copeland officiating. Burial will follow at Fountain Cemetery.

Contributions are suggested to the family c/o the funeral home.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.