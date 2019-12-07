Christine A. Halvorson, 65 of Discovery Bay, California, and formerly of Burgoon, passed away Dec. 1, 2019 at Bruns Hospice House in Alamo, California.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Lacey of Discovery Bay,; son, Kyle Halvorson of Lafayette, Colorado; daughter, Lyndi Halvorson of Long Beach, California; stepson, Christopher Lacey of Florida; brother, James Craun of Gaithersburg, Maryland; and sisters, Connie Craun of Westerville, Cathy Craun of Findlay and Cheryl Kosmetatoes of Cumming, Georgia.

Burial will take place at Smith Cemetery in Burgoon.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Research at lustgarten.org or events.lustgarten.org/chrishalvorsonlacey.