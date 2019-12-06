Charles L. Swisher, 86, of Findlay, Ohio, passed away on December 4, 2019.

He was born to the late Lee and Leah Swisher on January 15, 1933 in Findlay, Ohio. He attended Findlay High School and graduated in 1951.

He served in the United States Army from 1953-1955, where he was stationed in Bamberg, Germany as a communications specialist for the 1st Infantry Division. After returning from service, he married the love of his life, Sue Swisher (Cooper), on March 24, 1955 and they were married for 64 years. They had four children and raised them in Rawson, Ohio where the family were members of New Hope UM Church. They later moved to Martin, Ohio where they lived for 35 years. Charlie worked at the Findlay Courier and retired from the Toledo Blade. He was a 60-year member of the International Typographical Union/CWA Local 63.

Charles is survived by his wife, Sue; his sons: David (Pat) Swisher of Jenera, Douglas (Annette) Swisher of Rawson, and Michael (Michelle) Swisher of Martin, OH; his daughter, Karen (Mark) Emerine of Fostoria; 11 grandchildren: Stephanie Stauffer, Kerri Falke, Shane Swisher, Lesa Shouse, Amy Davis, Lee Swisher, Tara Emerine, Adrienne Rumschlag, Kate Hutson, Kimberly Swisher, and Elizabeth Swisher; step-grandsons: Steve Shoemaker, Scott Shoemaker, Tommy Shoemaker, Ivan Shoemaker; 15 reat-grandchildren; and his sister-in-law, Sharon Swisher.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Swisher.

He was a volunteer firefighter for the Rawson Volunteer Fire Department and also Allen-Clay Joint Fire District. For many years, he operated a small business selling Jonsreds Chainsaws and sharpening saws. He enjoyed many outdoor activities including fishing, hunting, and cutting wood. He loved spending time at his cottage in Nettle Lake, Ohio and later wintering in Palmetto, Florida.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay. Pastor Ronald Cooper will officiate, and burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, where full military rites will be provided by Hancock Veterans Memorial Squad. Visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, December 8 at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Bridge Home Health & Hospice or to a church of the donor's choice.