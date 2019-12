Word has been received William M. “Willie” “Bill” Bintz, 69, of Lakewood, Colorado, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

He was born Jan. 20, 1950, to Donald Bintz and Donna Saxion in Tiffin. He married Carol Gerber and they later divorced.

Survivors include son, Jeff (Benita) Bintz of Lakewood, Colorado; a sister, Lorrie (Joe) Barchus; and brother, Harry L. Saxion.

He served in the U.S. Navy.