Brent Edward Derr, 53 of Toledo, formerly of Fostoria, Ohio died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at UTMC in Toledo, OH. He was born August 9, 1966 in Fostoria, Ohio to Richard Derr and Lorraine Livers but Brent was raised by his mother Gloria Jean Derr.

Surviving are brother Brian (Lea) Derr of Risingsun, sisters Katina (Jonathan) Jones of Helena, Donna (Earlie) Reeves of Toledo, Delores Pichardo of Fostoria, Kelly Livers of Dayton, step sisters Veronica (Chad) McCray of Stevensville, MI, Patty (Dwyane) Jasper of Woodbridge, VA. Also many loving nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

He is preceded in death by all three parents, sister Tina Derr, step sisters Karen Livers and Peggy Lang.

Brent worked at Lott Industries in Toledo, he loved his family and spending time with them and his friends at the group home. He also loved McDonald’s French fries.

Memorial services will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 3 p.m. at

Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, with Pastor Mark Self officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services.

Memorials can be made to the Conteh Group Home in Toledo

