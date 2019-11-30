Sylvia Alverta Titus, 64, of Fostoria, passed away peacefully at 4:55 p.m. on Monday November 25, 2019, at St. Charles Hospital, Oregon after a 12 year-battle with kidney failure.

She was born on May 26th, 1955 in Fostoria to the late Charles Andrew and Twyla (Krouse) Higgins.

Surviving are sons, Benjamin (Kimberly) Titus, McComb, Charles (Michelle) Titus, Fostoria, and daughter, Twyla Titus, Flat Rock; grandchildren, Bishop (Olivia), Deacon, Zionna, Kamari, Prophet, Lincoln, Chazlyn, Quran and Amir; great-grandchildren, Milania and Monzo.

Sylvia will not be remembered for the jobs she was employed at or schools that she attended; rather, she will be remembered for the unconditional love and support she provided to her children. You could turn to her and she was there. She was an amazing grandma whose memory will always be cherished. In her lifetime our mom touched so many lives in different ways. The impact she had in our lives will be eternally missed. We love you mom, aka grandma Bubba, give aunt Neenie lots of love from us.

Visitation will be on Monday December 2, 2019 from 11 a.m.””1 p.m. at MANN-HARE-HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 407 N. Countyline Street, Fostoria. Burial will immediately follow at Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria.

