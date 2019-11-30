Luana Sue Risner, 66, of Vanlue, passed away at 8:06 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at her residence in Vanlue.

Sue, as she preferred to be called, was born February 16, 1953, in Fostoria to Ronald and G. Norma (Hotelling) Wedge. She married Jackie Risner and they were divorced.

Surviving are two children: Brian (Ashley) Risner and Jacquelin (Brian) Couch, both of Findlay; nine grandchildren: Loren, Kaelyn, Haylea, Leah, Alexandrea, Hannah, Sydney, Shayla and Makenna. She is also survived by five siblings: Rhonda Wedge of Findlay, Michael (Becky) Wedge, Judith (Tom) Reinhart, John (Sue) Wedge, all of Fostoria; and Laurie (Tim) Steele of Stanwood, WA.

Luana was preceded in death by a son, Daniel J. Risner.

A 1971 graduate of Fostoria High School, Sue worked at Whirlpool Corp. in Findlay for 25 years, retiring in 2016.

Sue loved every minute spent with her grandchildren. She enjoyed going out to dinner with her co-workers whenever possible.

Friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at STOMBAUGH-BATTON FUNERAL HOME in Carey.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the funeral home, with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hancock County Humane Society and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St. Carey, OH. 43316.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stombaughbatton.com.