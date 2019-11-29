Ronald D. Kern, 75 of Fostoria, Ohio passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at his home after an extended illness. He was born on October 6, 1944 in Findlay, Ohio to the late Richard and Bonnie (Wright) Kern.

Ron is survived by his loving wife Cindy (Lemaster) Kern his children Rodney (Kristi) Kern of Bryan, Roger Kern of Bowling Green, Amy Brown of Findlay, step children, Jamie (Marie) Saldusky, Jason Saldusky and Jeromy (Rachel) Kreais all of Fostoria, sister Kay (John) Sidaway of Macomb, five grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother Gary Kern.

Ron grew up in Wood County and farmed with his father for many years. He attended Jackson Township School and graduated in 1962 from McComb High School. He retired as a tool & die maker at the Honeywell Co. in Fostoria with over 34 years of service. He enjoyed camping, touring around on his golf cart, fishing and watching Nascar. Ron also enjoyed his trips to Wyoming with his wife and pets.

It was Ron’s wishes that here would be no funeral services. The family would like to extend thanks to all the nurses, aids, pastors, and friends for their compassionate care and support during Ron’s illness. Memorial may be given in Ron’s name to ProMedica Hospice or to the Fostoria Hospital Cancer Treatment Center. The Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.