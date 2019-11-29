Hiram Edward McConaha, 70, of Fostoria, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Fostoria Community Hospital.

He was born on Sept. 25, 1949 in Fostoria to Luther and Margaret (Hook) McConaha. Ed married Judy Holdcroft on May 20, 1969 in Mansfield.

Surviving is his wife, Judy McConaha of Fostoria; daughters, Tammy (Tom) Soals and Tracy (Howard) Bare, both of Fostoria, and Jennifer (Melesio) Yanez of Dale, IN; brothers, Elmer and Patrick McConaha of Fostoria; and sisters, Carolyn Stacey and Judith McConaha, both of Fostoria.

Memorial services will be on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria with the Rev. Chuck Snelling officiating.

The family will be receiving guests from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.

