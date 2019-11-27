Starr Renee Platt, 38 of Fostoria, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 due to injuries sustained in a car accident.

She was born December 24, 1980 in Tiffin, to Timothy A. Platt and Joanne Platt Barney.

Her parents survive her along with a daughter, Azlyn Lyrick Hurst of Fostoria; two sisters, Crystal (Jason) Wheeler of Fostoria and Melissa (Rob) Akers of Rising Sun, Indiana; one brother, Travis (Rebecca) Bryant of Tiffin; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Starr was a fun, bubbly, caring person, who would do anything for anyone, and even in death she continues to help others by having been a tissue and eye donor. She was “a bit ditsy at times” and loved to joke a lot. She enjoyed country music, fishing, family time and sitting by a bonfire. She was “the best mother;” her daughter, Azlyn, was everything to her.

Starr attended Praise Chapel PCG, 500 W. Broadway St. in North Baltimore, where a memorial service will take place to celebrate her life on Saturday, November 30, 2019, beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Norman Wheeler Jr. will officiate.

Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Platt family in care of the funeral home.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.