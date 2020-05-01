CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians reliever Emmanuel Clase has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug.

Clase was acquired from the Texas Rangers this winter in Cleveland’s trade of two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber. The commissioner’s office said the 22-year-old Clase tested positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid.

The hard-throwing right-hander was expected to have a major role at the back end of the Indians’ bullpen this season.

Clase’s suspension will not begin until the start of the 2020 regular season, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If the season doesn’t cover 80 games, MLB and the players’ association are still working out if any carry over will apply for 2021.

The Indians said they were “disappointed” by Clase’s suspension.

“We fully support Major League Baseball’s policy and its efforts to eliminate performance-enhancing drugs from our game,” the team said in a statement. “We have been in contact with Emmanuel, and we will welcome him back after the discipline has been served. ”

Clase made his debut with the Rangers in August. He appeared in 21 games, going 2-3 with a 2.31 ERA. He struck out 21 in 23 1-3 innings.

Clase is scheduled to make $564,800 this season.

