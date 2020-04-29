The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Spanish Vuelta cycling race will not start in the Netherlands as originally planned.

This year’s race was set to begin in the Dutch regions of Utrecht and North Brabant but the changes in the cycling calendar because of the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers in the Netherlands to cancel the country’s participation.

Dutch organizers say the project “had been designed as a big summer party” which would not be able to happen because of the changes in the Vuelta’s original dates. They say they “preferred to request the official departure’s cancellation.”

Spanish organizers say they hope to plan a new start in the Netherlands “in the very near future.”

This year’s Vuelta was set to start on Aug. 14. New dates have not been announced.

