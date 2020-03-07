TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Balsa Koprivica scored 15 points, and No. 7 Florida State won its first Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title in school history with an 80-62 victory over Boston College on Saturday.

Dominik Olejniczak added a season-high 14 points as the Seminoles (26-5, 16-4) had a banner ready to celebrate their accomplishment, which was secured with Virginia’s victory over No. 10 Louisville. FSU will be the No. 1 seed in next week’s ACC Tournament and looks to claim its first championship since 2012.

Koprivicia matched his season high in points as both of FSU’s 7-footers scored in double figures for the first time in ACC play. Patrick Williams had 10 points and six rebounds.

Derryck Thornton scored 13 points for Boston College (13-18, 7-13), which has lost five consecutive games. The Eagles shot just 9 of 33 (27%) from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State recognized its seniors and was able to rest several starters on a notable day.

Boston College shot just 8 of 30 (27%) from the floor in the first half and couldn’t keep up with the Seminoles’ depth.

UP NEXT

Boston College will play Notre Dame on Wednesday in the ACC Tournament.

Florida State awaits its opponent and will play on Thursday.