NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the Westminster Kennel Club dog show (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

Tiny dogs are having their day at the Westminster Kennel Club show.

Pomeranians, papillons and other toy dogs are in the rings Monday, as are terriers and the diverse category of dogs known as “non-sporting” breeds.

They range from Dalmatians, bulldogs and poodles to less familiar breeds such as the löwchen, Norwegian lundehund and Xoloitzcuintli — that’s “shoh-loh-eetz-KWEENT’-lee,” a hairless breed from Mexico.

Backstretch the bulldog took in the scene as she waited to compete. Just 12 weeks after having a litter of puppies, she was back in competitive shape and ready to show off with owner and handler Valery Scrimo of Saratoga Springs, New York.

Daytime judging chooses the best dog in each breed. Those winners begin facing off Monday night at Madison Square Garden, where best in show will be named Tuesday night.

___

12:25 p.m.

What makes a championship obedience dog? The Westminster Kennel Club knows it by Heart.

A Labrador retriever named Heart won Westminster’s obedience contest Sunday, extending her sweep of the five-year-old competition.

With that, handler Linda Brennan says they don’t plan to enter the contest next year.

“I think it’s only fair” to step aside, said Brennan, an obedience trainer from Columbia, New Jersey.

The competition requires dogs to sit, stay, retrieve a toy on command and stick by their handlers’ sides while walking around other people, among other skills. Finalists used to do complex six-minute routines of their own devising, but Westminster changed things up this year to align more closely with other obedience trials.

Heart, age 7, executed the maneuvers with her tail wagging.

“She loves this environment — she really does. She finds it very exciting and very stimulating,” Brennan said.

Don’t lose heart, owners of everyday dogs: Even Heart misbehaves from time to time outside the ring.

“She has her little naughty habits,” Brennan said with a smile.