CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Wendell Moore scored on a putback as time expired to help No. 7 Duke rally past North Carolina 98-96 in overtime in a wild renewal of the rivalry Saturday night.

Moore’s follow of Tre Jones’ missed off-balance jumper finally ended this one, a game that saw Duke rally from 13 down in the final 4½ minutes of regulation. Jones forced overtime, hitting a contested jumper at the regulation horn after corralling his own intentionally missed free throw.

Jones finished with 28 points to lead the Blue Devils (20-3, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who trailed most of the night and led for only 1:47 of game action.

Cole Anthony scored 24 points to lead the Tar Heels (10-13, 3-9), who appeared unexpectedly in control of this one much of the way – only to be undone by missed free throws and an inability to come up with one or two more clutch plays to close this one out.

A disputed no-call in the final seconds of overtime gave Duke the ball and its chance to win it.

