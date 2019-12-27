METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton says the club has no immediate plans to sign Antonio Brown after including him in a workout with six free-agent receivers Friday morning.

Payton says the Saints are mainly doing their due diligence “on all of those players” and looking at how available players can help the team as it prepares to enter the playoffs.

Brown has not played since the New England Patriots cut him Sept. 20 amid multiple sexual assault accusations which have spawned an ongoing league investigation of the receiver.

Payton says the team would still have to seek information from the NFL on whether it would allow Brown to play if New Orleans chose to sign him.

Brown is a four-time All-Pro but has now been released by three teams since the end of last season, when he was release by Pittsburgh after being a no-show for the club’s season finale. He also was cut earlier this year by Oakland.

