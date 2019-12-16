The Arizona Coyotes have landed Taylor Hall.

Arizona on Monday acquired the standout winger from the New Jersey Devils for three prospects and two draft picks. The Coyotes will try to end their seven-year playoff drought by adding the 2018 NHL MVP who has made the postseason just once in his first nine seasons.

Hall goes to the Coyotes along with Blake Speer in exchange for forward prospects Nick Merkley, and Nate Schnarr, defensive prospect Kevin Bahl, a 2020 first-round pick and a conditional third-rounder in 2021.

“Taylor Hall is one of the elite talents in the game today: a Hart Trophy winner, a high-end playmaker and one of the NHL’s most talented forwards,” Coyotes general manager John Chayka said. “We are beyond thrilled to add Taylor to our team as we continue in our mission of bringing a Stanley Cup home to Arizona.”

Hall, 28, has six goals and 19 assists in 30 games this season. He put up 93 points in 76 games during his MVP season.

During nine-plus seasons with the Edmonton Oilers and Devils, Hall has 132 goals and 196 assists in 381 regular-season games. He has played in just five playoff games in that time.

New Jersey was looking to re-sign Hall to a long-term contract but has struggled this season. The Devils are last in the Metropolitan Division.

The Coyotes haven’t made the playoffs since 2012. They currently lead the Pacific Division.

