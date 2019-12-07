ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rhamondre Stevenson had a 5-yard touchdown run in overtime and No. 6 Oklahoma made its bid for another playoff berth with a 30-23 win over No. 8 Baylor in the Big 12 championship game Saturday.

A day after No. 5 Utah lost in the Pac-12 championship game, and before No. 4 Georgia took on No. 1 LSU for the SEC title, the Sooners (12-1, No. 6 CFP) won their fifth consecutive Big 12 title, and 13th overall. Oklahoma went to the playoff three of the past four seasons.

“I like our case,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said before the game about his league’s playoff chances.

Baylor (11-2, No. 7 CFP) tied the game in the fourth quarter after two long passes by freshman Jacob Zeno, the second quarterback used after starter Charlie Brewer left the game in the second quarter following a big hit he delivered on a defender.

There was an 81-yard catch-and-run touchdown by Trestan Ebner with 9:41 left in regulation and a 78-yarder to Chris Platt that set up John Mayers’ third field goal, a 27-yarder with 3:25 left to make it 23-all.

After Oklahoma scored on three plays to start overtime, Zeno was under tremendous pressure on Baylor’s chance. There were two incompletions before he was sacked for a 10-yard loss, and then he was under distress again when he flung a game-ending pass that fell to the ground.

Jalen Hurts, who last year led Alabama’s comeback win over Georgia in the SEC title game, threw for 278 yards a touchdown. CeeDee Lamb had eight catches for 173 yards after missing the previous game against the Bears.