Apr. 26, 2020 7:50 PM EDT

Veteran D.J. Fluker says he’s been released by Seahawks

AP-FBN–Seahawks-Fluker





RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks veteran offensive lineman D.J. Fluker said Sunday he has been released by the team after two seasons as their starting right guard.

Fluker posted on Twitter that he had been informed by coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider of the decision. The move came two days after Seattle drafted Fluker’s heir apparent in LSU guard Damien Lewis in the third round of the NFL draft. Carroll said over the weekend that Lewis could be in competition for the starting spot with Fluker.

Seattle has also added several interior offensive linemen this offseason, including B.J. Finney, Kahlil McKenzie and Chance Warmack.

Fluker tweeted, “I am not upset, or hurt. This is a business and one that I’ve been in for a while. I want to thank John and Pete for their very thoughtful calls. Stay safe, be kind and I love y’all. Thank you, Seattle.”

The move with Fluker will save Seattle about $3.6 million against the salary cap.

Fluker, 29, started 23 of 24 regular season games in his two years with Seattle. He was a punishing blocker in the success of Seattle’s run game. Fluker started his career with the Chargers before spending one season with the New York Giants.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL