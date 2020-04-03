Apr. 3, 2020 3:08 PM EDT

Lions agree to deal with CB Darryl Roberts

AP-FBN–Lions-Roberts





ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Darryl Roberts.

The Lions announced the move Friday. Roberts spent the past four seasons with the New York Jets. Like many of Detroit’s recent acquisitions, he also has ties to the New England Patriots.

Roberts has started 10 games in each of the past two seasons. He joins a Detroit secondary that is moving on without star cornerback Darius Slay, who was traded to Philadelphia last month. The Lions also acquired cornerback Desmond Trufant this offseason.

Roberts was drafted in the seventh round by New England in 2015, but he did not make his debut in a regular-season game until the following year with the Jets. Lions coach Matt Patricia, now entering his third season with Detroit, was the defensive coordinator for the Patriots before coming to the Lions.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL