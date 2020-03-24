Mar. 24, 2020 12:32 PM EDT

Agent: Bills agree to re-sign receiver Isaiah McKenzie

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Receiver Isaiah McKenzie has reached an agreement to re-sign with the Buffalo Bills, his agent announced on Twitter.

McKenzie was a free agent after the Bills relinquished their rights by not issuing him a qualifying offer this offseason. He returns for a second full year in Buffalo after being cut by Denver and claimed off waivers midway through the 2018 season.

The Bills have not announced the agreement, which was tweeted by SportsTrust Advisors on Tuesday.

The Bills have taken advantage of McKenzie’s speed and shiftiness by using him as a receiver, running back and on special teams. Nicknamed the “Human Joystick,” he had 27 catches for 254 yards receiving and a touchdown, and added 49 yards rushing on eight carries in 15 games last season.

The 24-year-old will compete for a backup job on a team that now has three established receivers after Buffalo acquired Stefon Diggs in a trade with Minnesota earlier this month. Diggs joins a group of receivers headed by returning starters John Brown and Cole Beasley.

