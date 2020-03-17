Mar. 17, 2020 7:38 PM EDT

Saints have 4 starters who are entering free agency

By The Associated Press

New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) returns a fumble recovery as Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) pursues in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Brett Duke, ASSOCIATED PRESS

New Orleans Saints (13-4)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Teddy Bridgewater, S Vonn Bell, CB Eli Apple, G Andrus Peat, WR Ted Ginn Jr., LB A.J. Klein, CB P.J. Williams, RB Dwayne Washington, G Patrick Omameh, LB Stephone Anthony, LB Manti Teo, DE Noah Spence, S D.J. Swearinger, CB Johnson Badmosi, LB Josh Martin.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Taysom Hill, OL Cameron Tom, CB Justin Hardee, WR Austin Carr.

NEEDS: While QB Drew Brees agreed to new deal and Saints are expected to keep Taysom Hill, chances of retaining Teddy Bridgewater are slim. New Orleans also must decide whether to keep Andrus Peat at starting left guard or look for another way to shore up offensive line. Vonn Bell coming off best season as he enters free agency. Complicating matters, key starters such as RB Alvin Kamara, RT Ryan Ramczyk and CB Marshon Lattimore are entering contract years, when some players choose to hold out for extensions.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $5 million.

