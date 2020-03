Mar. 8, 2020 4:59 PM EDT

England tops Japan in SheBelieves Cup at Red Bull Arena

Bill Kostroun, ASSOCIATED PRESS

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Ellen White scored in the 83rd minute after a turnover and defending champion England beat Japan 1-0 on Sunday in the SheBelieves Cup at Red Bull Arena.

Fellow second-half substitute Toni Duggan set up the goal, blocking a pass attempt by Shiori Miyake and sending a crossing pass into the box that White slid past goalkeeper Sakiko Ikeda.

The win was only the third for England since the World Cup (3-4-1) and came days after a 2-0 loss to the United States on Wednesday in Orlando.

The loss was the second straight for Japan, which was beaten by Spain on Wednesday night.

The U.S. and Spain were to play later Sunday.

The three-team tournament will end on Wednesday in Frisco, Texas. England will play Spain and the United States will meet Japan.

Both teams had good scoring chances in the well-played game on International Women’s Day. Bethany England had several opportunities in the first half, with Ikeda making a sliding save in the 13th minute to prevent England from taking an early lead.

Second-half substitute Riko Ueki was stopped on a curling shot by England goalkeeper Ellie Roebuckest in 70th minute.

