Court date for Jets’ Quinnen Williams after airport gun bust

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. and KAREN MATTHEWS

Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick during the first half of an NFL football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. Williams was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon Thursday night, March 5, 2020, when he attempted to board a plane, police said in a statement. New York/New Jersey Port Authority Police said Williams, the team's first-round draft pick last season, was arrested at LaGuardia Airport around 9:15 p.m. and charged. Police said Williams has a permit in his home state of Alabama for the Glock 19 pistol he was carrying onto the flight. It was not immediately known whether the gun was loaded. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Wilfredo Lee, ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was ticketed and given a court date after trying to board a plane a New York’s LaGuardia Airport while carrying a gun, authorities said Friday.

Williams, 22, was ordered to appear in court March 25, according to the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Williams, the Jets’ first-round draft pick last season, was arrested at LaGuardia on Thursday night on a charge of criminal possession of a weapon.

The Port Authority Police Department, which patrols the airport, said Williams has a permit in his home state of Alabama for the Glock 19 pistol he was carrying onto the flight but does not have a gun permit in New York. The gun was not loaded, they said.

The Jets said in a statement Friday: “We have been in contact with Quinnen Williams and are fully aware of the situation. We will have no additional comment as this is a pending legal matter.”

Williams was drafted with the No. 3 overall pick last year out of the University of Alabama. He played in 13 games as a rookie, including nine starts, and had 31 tackles with 2 1/2 sacks and a fumble recovery for the Jets.

