Feb. 29, 2020 9:29 PM EST
Real Salt Lake plays Orlando City to scoreless draw
BC-SOC–MLS-Orlando City-Real Salt Lake
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Zac Macmath made two saves for Real Salt Lake in a scoreless draw with Orlando City on Saturday night in their MLS season opener.
Orlando City outshot Real Salt Lake 5-2, with two shots on goal to one for Real Salt Lake.
Pedro Gallese saved the only shot he faced for Orlando City.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Trending
- No trending data is available.