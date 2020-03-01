Mar. 1, 2020 5:55 PM EST

Atlanta star Josef Martinez tears right ACL, set for surgery

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta star Josef Martinez tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee Saturday night in United’s season- opening victory at expansion Nashville.

Atlanta said Sunday that Martinez will have surgery.

Martinez, the 2018 MLS Golden Boot winner who had 27 goals last year, was taken off the field on a stretcher in the 68th minute after going down for the second time in a few minutes. The 26-year-old Venezuelan forward was wearing an aircast on a cart as he left the stadium after the game.

Atlanta will face FC Cincinnati on Saturday night in its home opener.