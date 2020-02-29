Feb. 29, 2020 6:43 PM EST

Ete Indien gets easy win in Gulfstream’s Fountain of Youth

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ete Indien made a huge move right out of the gate and went on to win the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park on Saturday, a victory that will likely be enough to earn him a spot in the Kentucky Derby.

Breaking from the outside of the field, Ete Indien sprung as soon as the doors open and darted immediately toward the rail to start what became a wire-to-wire victory.

A slew of challengers jostled for spots behind him, but once the group hit the stretch Ete Indien took off and won easily for jockey Florent Geroux and trainer Patrick Biancone. Ete Indien finished the 8 1/2 furlongs in 1:43.02, and returned $8.60, $4.40 and $3.

“Good horses can overcome everything and I think he’s an exceptional horse,” Biancone said.

Next up for Ete Indien would likely be the Florida Derby at Gulfstream in four weeks.

“I think we’ll take a shot if he’s in good form,” Biancone said.

Candy Tycoon, a 23-1 shot, got just ahead of a four-horse cluster at the finish to place second and pay $16.40 and $7.60. As Seen On TV was third, paying $3.20.

Ete Indien got 50 points in the Race for the Kentucky Derby for his victory. That gives him 54 overall, and that amount has always been more than enough to secure a spot in the first race of the Triple Crown season — provided the horse is healthy and its connections want to go there.