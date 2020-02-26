Feb. 26, 2020 3:03 PM EST

Hornets’ Monk suspended indefinitely by the NBA

BC-BKN–Hornets-Monk Suspended

Nam Y. Huh, ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hornets guard Malik Monk has been suspended without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program.

The suspension begins with Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks and will continue until he is determined to be in full compliance with the program.

The third-year reserve from Kentucky is averaging 10.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 21 minutes per game this season. However, he had been playing much better of late, averaging 18.2 points per game in the last seven games.

The Hornets were hoping Monk would have a breakout season, but he failed to win a spot in the starting lineup.

He has played in 191 games during his career with one start.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports