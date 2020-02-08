Feb. 7, 2020 11:04 PM EST

Tavares scores OT winner to lift Maple Leafs past Ducks 5-4

Frank Gunn, ASSOCIATED PRESS

TORONTO (AP) — John Tavares scored his second goal of the game at 4:53 of overtime, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

Auston Matthews got his 40th goal of the season to tie Alex Ovechkin for the NHL lead and had three assists, while Jason Spezza and Andreas Johnsson also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner also had three assists and Tavares had one.

Jack Campbell made 26 saves in his first start for the Maple Leafs, two nights after being acquired from Los Angeles.

Adam Henrique had a goal and an assist, and Nicolas Deslauriers, Max Jones and Derek Grant also scored for Anaheim. Ryan Miller finished with 30 saves for the Ducks, who were playing for the third time in four nights.

Tavares scored his 22nd goal of the season at the lip of the crease with 6.2 seconds left on the clock in the extra period.