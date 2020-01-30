Jan. 29, 2020 11:13 PM EST

Teague scores 15 points, No. 1 Baylor beats Iowa State 67-53

AMES, Iowa (AP) — MaCio Teague scored 15 points, Mark Vital had 10 rebounds and seven assists, and No. 1 Baylor beat Iowa State 67-53 on Wednesday night.

The Bears (17-1, 7-0 Big 12) used a 17-2 run midway through the second half to turn a five-point lead into a 59-41 edge with 7:43 left. Devonte Bandoo scored seven of his 12 points off the bench during the spurt, which came after Iowa State coach Steve Prohm was assessed a technical foul.

Baylor has won 10 of its past 13 games against the Cyclones (9-11, 2-5) and went undefeated in January for the first time since 1948.

Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 19 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 16.

Iowa State shot 36% from the field and lost to the Bears at Hilton Coliseum for the fourth time in their past six meetings.

The Bears forced 16 turnovers and are 7-0 to begin conference play for the first time since the 1958 team started 10-0 in the Southwest Conference.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears established themselves on the glass early and outrebounded Iowa State 39-28 — including 14-8 on the offensive boards. They also outscored Iowa State 44-22 in the paint and routinely beat the Cyclones for 50-50 balls while allowing just two fast break points.

Iowa State: The Cyclones stayed in the game in the first half behind four 3-pointers from Rasir Bolton and a 6-0 personal run from Tyrese Haliburton. But Iowa State struggled to take care of the ball. Bolton and Haliburton had five turnovers apiece.

UP NEXT

Baylor: Hosts TCU on Saturday.

Iowa State: At Texas on Saturday.

