Jan. 8, 2020 10:12 PM EST

BOSTON (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points to lead San Antonio to a 129-114 victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

The Spurs scored 22 of the first 25 points and held on through a slightly more competitive — and controversial — second half.

Kemba Walker returned after missing three games with the flu and was ejected with back-to-back technical fouls when he argued a non-call in the third quarter. A full bottle or cup was thrown from the stands, landing in front of the San Antonio bench; no one was hit. The game was delayed briefly while the court was cleaned.

The hubbub — Celtics coach Brad Stevens also was given a T — slowed a Boston rally that cut what had been a 22-point deficit to 76-69.

Lonnie Walker IV added 19 points for the Spurs. Gordon Hayward scored 18 points and Jaylen Brown had 16 for Boston. The Celtics have lost two in a row for just the third time this season.

RAPTORS 112, HORNETS 110, OT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Serge Ibaka made two free throws with 5.1 seconds left in overtime and finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds as banged-up Toronto edged Charlotte.

Terence Davis also had 23 points and 11 boards, OG Anunoby added 19 points and Kyle Lowry had 15 points and nine assists while having to play 43 minutes due to injuries. Patrick McCaw added 13 points and 11 assists as the Raptors avoided taking losses on back-to-back nights for the first time since Dec. 26-27, 2017.

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 27 points, but his 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime fell short. Miles Bridges added 26 points and nine rebounds and P.J. Washington had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

HEAT 122, PACERS 108

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Herro had 19 points, Duncan Robinson scored 11 of his 17 points in a decisive third quarter and seven Miami players scored in double figures in a win over Indiana.

Bam Adebayo and Derrick Jones each scored 18 points, Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn added 15 each and Jimmy Butler pitched in 14 for Miami.

The Pacers (23-15) were led by Domantas Sabonis, who finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds for his 30th double-double of the season.

MAGIC 123, WIZARDS 89

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored 29 points, Evan Fournier added 19, and Orlando beat Washington.

Admiral Schofield scored 18 points, and Troy Brown, Jr. had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Wizards.

Orlando took control with a 23-5 run to close the second quarter for a 69-52 lead. The advantage ballooned to 29 points in the early stages of the third quarter.

A rash of injuries left the Wizards with only nine players available.

