Wilson leads South Dakota State past W. Illinois 91-56

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson scored 19 points, all five starters reached double figures and South Dakota State won its 10th straight home game, rolling past Western Illinois 91-56 on Saturday.

David Wingett added 15 points for the Jackrabbits (11-7, 2-1 Summit League). Matt Dentlinger chipped in 14, Alex Arians scored 12 with 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Noah Freidel scored 10 and Wingett also had seven rebounds.

Kobe Webster scored 13 points for the Leathernecks (4-9, 1-2). Zion Young added 12 points. James Claar had 10 rebounds with six points.

South Dakota State plays Denver on the road on Wednesday. Western Illinois takes on Purdue Fort Wayne at home on Wednesday.

