Jan. 3, 2020 2:10 PM EST

Cassidy, Berube, Reirden, Gallant named NHL All-Star coaches

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston’s Bruce Cassidy, Craig Berube of the St. Louis Blues, Washington’s Todd Reirden and Gerard Gallant of the Vegas Golden Knights will be the head coaches at NHL All-Star Weekend later this month.

Cassidy’s Bruins (.702, 24-7-11), Berube’s Blues (.690, 26-10-6), Reirden’s Capitals (.720, 27‑9‑5) and Gallant’s Golden Knights (.591, 23-15-6) all have the highest points percentages in their respective divisions through Thursday’s games.

The annual showcase will be held Jan. 24-25 in St. Louis.

